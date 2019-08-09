Granite Construction Supply and Sign Shop to open Elko location

SPARKS, Nev. — Granite Construction Supply and Sign Shop announced recently is opening a new location in Elko.

The company will celebrate the new shop with a grand opening celebration at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 22. The public is invited to join for food, drinks, giveaways and raffle prizes.

The new shop is at 4300 Idaho St. in Elko at the former Ross Equipment Co. location.

According to a news release provided by MNG Partners, Inc., Granite Construction Supply and Sign Shop has been providing construction production and equipment for more than 20 years out of its main location at 1055 Glendale Ave. in Sparks.

The company carries over 600 construction and safety supplies, as well as a full line of tools and equipment for rent. The full-service, in-house sign shop offers graphic design services, as well as standard and custom products, such as signs, decals, banners, apparel logos and posters.

Go to graniteconstructionsupply.com to learn more.