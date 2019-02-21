Grants available to expand rural broadband service in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The USDA Rural Development program is accepting applications for Community Connect grants aimed at helping rural communities extend and expand broadband service.

Nevada Director Phil Cowee said the program helps provide broadband access in a community center setting in areas otherwise without high-speed internet.

According to USDA, funds can be used for:

• Construction, acquisition or leasing of facilities, spectrum, land or buildings used to deploy broadband service.

• The cost of providing broadband service free of charge to the critical community facilities for 2 years.

• Less than 10 percent of the grant amount, or up to $150,000, may be used for the improvement, expansion, construction or acquisition of a community center that provides online access to the public.

Eligible applicants include most state and local governments, federally-recognized tribes, nonprofit organizations and for-profit corporations.

The deadline for applications is April 15. Go here to learn more and to apply.