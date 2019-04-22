Great Basin Brewing Company to be sold to Mammoth Brewing

SPARKS, Nev. — Mammoth Brewing Company will purchase Sparks-based Great Basin Brewing Company, officials announced Monday.

The goal is for the deal to close by Aug. 1, according to an April 22 news release from The Abbi Agency. The Reno Gazette Journal first reported the news Sunday.

Financial details have not been disclosed.

According to the news release, Mammoth and Great Basin expect to “immediately” increase sales from approximately 15,000 barrels of beer a year to 40,000 barrels collectively once the deal closes.

"(Mammoth Brewing Company) has always been so limited by our production ability due to the size of our brewpub equipment," said co-owner and President Sean Turner, in a statement. "This deal will allow us to grow and fulfill the demand for our craft beers."

Both breweries are known pioneers in the brewing industry in their respective regions — with Great Basin being the oldest and largest brewing company in Nevada, and Mammoth is the oldest in the Eastern Sierra.

Recommended Stories For You

Tom and Bonda Young opened Great Basin’s original brewpub in Sparks in December 1993; this past spring, the company celebrated its 25th anniversary.

While the sale means Mammoth has controlling interest in the new combined company, Mammoth and Great Basin will continue to operate as separate breweries.

"We want to make it known that Mammoth Brewing Company will not replace Great Basin Brewing Company, its brand or any of its facilities, or vice versa," Turner said in a statement. "In fact, it is our intent to distinctly and uniquely grow both brands independently."

"We are two true craft breweries looking to merge our brands together because of our passion and love for the industry, and our constant effort to make great beer that represents our region," added Tom Young, who will retain the title of Great Basin brewmaster once the deal closes.

The two breweries created a website that further celebrates the impending merger. Go to brewedinthewild.com to learn more.