Great Basin Community Food Co-op named Nevada’s best independent grocery store

RENO, Nev. — A recent USA Today article listed Great Basin Community Food Co-op as the best independent grocery store in Nevada.

“Our team is motivated to work hard for our farmers and our values,” Amber Sallaberry, co-founder and general manager of Reno-based Great Basin Community Food Co-op, said in a statement.

Currently Nevada’s only consumer-owned food co-op, Great Basin Community Food Co-op opened in 2005.

Since, the store at 240 Court St. has grown into a community-based business focused on promoting the local food system and serving as a sustainable cooperative model for access to wholesome food.

“We have worked hard over the years to develop a stronger local food system here in Northern Nevada,” Salaberry stated. “It’s nice to see that our efforts are appreciated and utilized well, and we will continue to support access to wholesome food for our region.”

The USA Today rankings’ “Best Independent Grocery Store” category included single-unit operations, and places that were primarily delis/restaurants or had limited selections of food were filtered out.

Data for the rankings was compiled by 24/7 Tempo, a financial news and opinion website, based on information from Yelp and Google.

