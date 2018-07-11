Great Basin Federal Credit Union to re-open renovated Sparks branch

SPARKS, Nev. — Later this month, Reno-based Great Basin Federal Credit Union will celebrate the grand re-opening of its Sparks Crossing branch, located at 295 Los Altos Parkway, Suite 105.

A ribbon cutting will be held at the branch on July 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The ceremony will feature remarks by President/CEO Jennifer Denoo and Board Chairman Jan Gilbert. Also in attendance will be city officials and representatives from the local Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, an open house will be held at the branch during regular business hours from July 16 through July 26.

According to a Great Basin Federal Credit Union news release, the Sparks branch recently underwent a remodel; the updated building will feature “an open and re-energized design that combines new technology and improved points of interaction” for customers.

Further, the renovated building includes open space to provide free community seminars, according to the company.