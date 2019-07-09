Great Basin, Shoe Tree breweries earn bronze medals at U.S. Open Beer Championship

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Shoe Tree Brewing Co. in Carson City won two Bronze Medals at the U.S Open Beer Championship held in Oxford, Ohio.

Breweries from all over the world submitted more than 7,000 beers representing more than 130 different styles for the 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship, according to a July 9 news release.

This competition is the only one to include beers from professional breweries and award-winning home-brewers, with judges from England, Canada and the United States.

Shoe Tree Brewing Co. took home Bronze medals for its Rice Street Lager in the American Lager/Pilsner category and Muscle Power Pale Ale in the American Strong Pale Ale category.

Shoe Tree Brewing Co., located at 1496 Old Hot Springs Road, specializes in a variety of beers including both unique and traditional brews.

“It’s a honor to win these medals — we strive to provide world class beer for our community and it feels great to have that effort recognized.” said Jeff Young, brewmaster and owner at Shoe Tree Brewing Co.

Sparks-based Great Basin Brewing Co. was the only other Nevada brewery to take home a medal at this year’s U.S. Open Beer Championships, earning a bronze in the English India Pale Ale/IPA category for its famed Ichthyosaur “Icky” IPA.

Judging in the U.S. Open Beer Championship is blind; the judges know only the categories, but they do not know what beers they are tasting. The final round of judging was held at the Grandfather’s Barn in Oxford, Ohio.

Go here to view the full list of winners from more than 100 categories.