Great Full Gardens opens 4th Reno location

RENO, Nev. — Popular natural ingredient-focused restaurant Great Full Gardens has opened its fourth location, dubbed "The Kitchen by Great Full Gardens," in South Reno.

According to an Aug. 13 news release from the business, "The Kitchen … is a salad bar concept that intends to offer organic produce, meats and prepared meals…”

Located at 5220 Longley Lane, Suite 10, The Kitchen is also the home of the GinoTheSoupMan line of frozen vegan soups — named after Gino Scala, CEO of Great Full Gardens — which are sold at the restaurants and retailing through Great Basin Community Food CoOp, Natural Grocers and Whole Foods Market.

In 2013, Great Full Gardens, co-owned by Gino and Juli Scala, along with partner Cyndi Wallis, opened its first location in Reno’s Midtown district.

The South Meadows Great Full Gardens opened in fall 2016. There is also an express version of the restaurant in the University of Nevada, Reno Joe Crowley Student Union.

The Kitchen is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with expanded hours coming in the near future, according to the news release.

Go to http://www.greatfullgardens.com for more information.