Reno’s Great Full Gardens receives national restaurant award (w/ video)

WASHINGTON — On March 28, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation announced its national winners for the 2019 Restaurant Industry Awards, celebrating diversity and inclusion, community service and leadership in the restaurant industry.

According to an NRAEF news release, the foundation honored the winners during a VIP dinner in Washington, D.C., where each winner shared a story of overcoming personal challenges and giving back to the community.

"Every year we look forward to celebrating the people who make our industry inclusive, generous and exciting," said Rob Gifford, Executive Vice President of the NRAEF. "The Foundation is thrilled and honored to recognize the people and businesses that truly embody these values."

Among the winners was Reno-based restaurant Great Full Gardens, one of three businesses to earn a “Restaurant Neighbor Award.”

You can view the restaurant’s video submission here:

In email to the NNBV, Cyndi Wallis, co-owner and marketing director for Great Full Gardens, said it marks the first time a Nevada restaurant has ever won the award in the NRAEF’s 20-year history of doling out awards.

“We received the award for the work that we are doing with a small local nonprofit called RootEd,” Wallis said. “Their mission is to donate greenhouses to local schools and interested nonprofit groups; to teach kids how to grow food; and offer a source of sustainable healthy food.

“It was so humbling and inspiring to be able to bring national attention to our city, and to share the amazing things that are happening here.”

Below is the full description of the award — including a link to the above video:

Great Full Gardens (GFG) – Reno, NV: In partnership with "RootED", a grassroots nonprofit, Great Full Gardens provides local schools, veteran groups and other nonprofits with donated or fund-supported greenhouses. The greenhouses teach students how to grow enough greens and vegetables to encourage self-sufficiency and creativity, offer “Free Salad Fridays” and launch a student-run Seedling Sale. Through their efforts, GFG has donated nearly $35,000 to community programs and charities. Watch the video here.

According to NRAEF, Restaurant Neighbor Award winners receive a $10,000 contribution in their name to support the charitable organization or program of their choice.

Go to rootedrevoultion.org to learn more about RootEd; go to greatfullgardens.com to learn more about Great Full Gardens.

To view the full NRAEF press release, including more information on each winner, images and videos, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.