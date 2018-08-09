Greater Nevada Credit Union breaks ground on new Fernley branch

FERNLEY, Nev. â€” Greater Nevada Credit Union announced on Aug. 9 that crews will break ground on Aug. 16 on the company’s new branch at the corner of Newlands Drive E and Stanley Drive E in Fernley.

According to a GNCU news release, the building will be roughly 10,000 square feet, with the credit union occupying 40 percent of the building and the other 60 percent available for other retail use.

"We're looking forward to providing our Fernley members and community with greater convenience through this new branch," GNCU Chief Financial Officer Joyce Whitney-Silva said in a statement. "Our subsidiary Greater Nevada Mortgage has had an office in Fernley for several years, and GNCU also has an ATM in Fernley, so we appreciate the opportunity to expand our relationship in this community."

The new Greater Nevada Credit Union branch is expected to open in summer 2019.

Northern Nevada business partners for the project include CWX Architects, Inc. of Reno (designers) and Carson City-based Shaheen Beauchamp (contractor).