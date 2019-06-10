Greater Nevada Credit Union donates $58,000 in scholarships to local students

RENO, Nev. — Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) recently awarded a total of $58,000 in scholarships to 29 students.

Of those, eight are from Reno/Sparks, one from Fernley, six from Carson City, and various others from rural Nevada. Twelve of the scholarship winners plan to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. Two will attend Truckee Meadows Community College, two others will go to Western Nevada College, and two will attend Great Basin College.

Since 2000, GNCU has helped more than 320 students pursue their education by awarding more than $430,000 in scholarships. The annual program is available to GNCU members and their families.

Scholarship winners are selected based on financial need, academic performance, community involvement and educational and professional goals. The scholarships can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes or laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks and class materials.

This year, Greater Nevada received 125 applications and selected 29 winners to receive $2,000 each.

