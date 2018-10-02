Greater Nevada Credit Union launches student loan program

RENO, Nev. â€” Greater Nevada Credit Union recently announced it is offering private, non-federal student loan options for qualifying GNCU members attending an accredited four-year university on a full-time basis.

Loans are available to cover up to 100 percent of certified college education costs, according to the company.

GNCU's refinance and consolidation program enables qualified borrowers to consolidate one or more of their current student loans into a single loan with lower total monthly payments.

“This benefits borrowers by providing them with more affordable payments and potentially reducing their interest expense over the life of the loan,” according to a news release from the company.

GNCU student loans can be financed up to 180 months and have no origination or early repayment fees. In most cases approved borrowers will have the option to sign loan documents electronically for added convenience.

GNCU's commitment to funding education also includes a college scholarship program that was established in 1999.Â Since the program's inception GNCU has awarded more than $320,000 in scholarships.

For more information, visit gncu.org or call (855) 548-4787.