Greater Nevada Credit Union named USDA Rural Lender of the Year in Louisiana

CARSON CITY, Nev. — On May 8, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Louisiana Economic Development organization recognized Carson City’s Greater Nevada Credit Union during the 2019 Louisiana Small Business Awards ceremony.

The event recognizes small business leaders “who exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit of Louisiana,” according to news release from LED announcing all the winners.

Jeremy Gilpin, Executive Vice President of Greater Commercial Lending for GNCU, won the 2019 USDA Rural Development Lender of the Year award. Todd Hubbell, Vice President of Commercial Production for GNCU, accepted the award on his behalf.

According to a news release from GNCU, small businesses make up more than 97 percent of employers in Louisiana and account for more than half of the state’s private-sector workforce. In 2018, Greater Commercial Lending (GCL) — a wholly owned subsidiary of GNCU — completed six loans for businesses in Louisiana totaling more than $40 million and saving and/or creating more than 100 jobs in the state.

Established in December 2017, GCL has quickly made a name for itself by being named the USDA National Business and Industry Lender of the Year each of the past three years.

“Nationally, GCL has helped fund several high-profile USDA loans, including Ryze Renewables Reno and Ryze Renewables Las Vegas, a pair of eco-friendly renewable diesel refineries,” according to the GNCU news release. “These monies are helping build and open two biorefineries in Nevada that created more than 500 construction jobs and will add 140 permanent, full-time positions by early 2020.

“By providing loans in rural communities all across the country, GCL is also able to help other credit unions and their members. More diverse loan portfolios mean smaller, local credit unions are able to bring in new income which can mean greater service offerings for those members.”

GCL and GNCU are both headquartered in Carson City. For more information, visit GNCU.org or GreaterCommercialLending.com.