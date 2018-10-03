Greater Nevada Credit Union opens branch near UNR

RENO, Nev. â€” The official grand opening of Greater Nevada Credit Union's University of Nevada branch took place Oct. 2 at 1385 N. Virginia St., inside the Towers at Pink Hill student housing building, where the branch is located.

The celebration of the full service branch’s opening included a performance by the Wolf Pack Marching Band and cheerleaders, and a $5,000 donation to the University of Nevada, Reno Pack Provisions program, which assists students challenged with meeting their basic personal needs.

According to a news release, GNCU provided financing for construction of the building; GNCU is also the first commercial tenant of this flagship project, which features mixed-use student housing with retail space.

