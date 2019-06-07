Ground breaks on $37 million student housing project in downtown Reno

Located at 661 N. Center St. in downtown Reno, the ‘L-shaped’ development will be across the street from the Circus Circus Reno.

Courtesy Spire Construction

RENO, Nev. — Spire Construction announced May 31 the completion of sitework and launch of construction for a $37 million student housing development near the University of Nevada, Reno.

Canyon Flats will be a four-story, 158-unit project that will house up to 508 UNR students.

Located at 661 N. Center St. in downtown Reno, the ‘L-shaped’ development will be at the corner of East Sixth Street and North Center Street, across from the Circus Circus Reno.

According to a news release, Canyon Flats will offer fully furnished one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment plans, along with pet-friendly spaces, a rooftop deck with a pool, 24/7 fitness center, study rooms on every floor, coffee bar, cable and Wi-Fi, and covered parking.

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Spire Construction is the general contractor for the $37 million project, which was awarded by student housing developer University Housing Group.

Canyon Flats is scheduled for completion prior to the fall 2020 semester.