Hallmark Gold Crown store opens inside Renown hospital

RENO, Nev. — Renown Health has partnered with Hallmark Cards, Inc. to open a Hallmark Gold Crown store inside its main Renown Regional Medical Center campus on Mill Street.

The store opened Sept. 10, according to a news release from Renown, which owns and operates the business “in an effort to provide patients and visiting families with meaningful gifts, heartfelt tokens and comforts of home.”

According to Renown, it’s the first hospital in America to self-operate a Hallmark Gold Crown store.

“We’re proud to create a space where patients and their families can find gifts that foster a deep level of connection,” Renown Regional Medical Center Vice President and CEO Erik Olson said in a statement. “The new Hallmark Gold Crown complements the existing offerings in the Shops at Renown and removes an element of stress from our visiting families by providing expressions of support onsite. When it comes to treating the whole person, facilitating ease for caretakers is a big factor.”

The store offers more than 500 greeting cards and Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, among other gift items.

“At Hallmark Gold Crown, we believe in the power between emotional wellness and physical wellness, which is one of the many reasons we’re excited to expand our hospital program to the Renown Regional Medical Center” Steve Farley, president of Hallmark Retail, said in a statement.

The store will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 775-982-5075 or visit Renown.org/Shops.