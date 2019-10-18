Healthcare fintech company relocates to Reno; plans to fill 10-20 jobs

RENO, Nev. — A Colorado-based healthcare fintech company recently relocated to Reno and plans to fill as many as 20 jobs by 2020.

On Oct. 1, Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) announced a successful lease for Red Dot Management to establish its headquarters in Midtown at S3 Development’s newly renovated building, 1401 S. Virginia, also known as 1401 Midtown.

Terms of the lease deal were not disclosed.

Red Dot Management specializes in acquiring and resolving third party liability healthcare claims from motor vehicle accidents.

“Red Dot has developed the first platform for hospitals and medical providers to monetize this extremely long-term and complex claim process without exposing patients to collection activity,” according to a press release provided by KPS3, on behalf of DCG.

The company will occupy 3,385 square feet of space on the second and third floor of 1401 Midtown.

“The opportunity to grow our business in Reno comes with many advantages: lower costs, a smaller tax footprint and an outstanding business-centric community that retains a small-town feel,” Red Dot Management CEO Michael Bumann, who founded the company in 2015 in the Denver area, said in a statement. “We could not be happier with how well our relocation has gone. We look forward to making Reno our home for many years to come.”

When asked, Bumann said the company had hired 3 full time positions in its first week after relocating.

“We expect to fill 10-20 additional positions in 2020,” he added.