Henry Sotelo new city of Reno Hearing Officer – NNBV People briefs, May 2019

Truckee Meadows Community College Paralegal Coordinator and Legal Instructor Henry Sotelo was recently appointed to serve as a city of Reno Hearing Officer. Sotelo’s duties will include appeals regarding parking infractions, privileged license permits, and franchises code; land development and annexation; and various city of Reno construction-related ordinances, among other appeals to city codes and ordinances.

Sotelo will begin Hearing Officer duties in July. He is currently serving as the Court Appointed Specialty Court Attorney for Judge Gene Drakulich’s DUI Court and in Judge Shelly O’Neill’s Veteran’s Court.

Sotelo graduated from UNR in 1984 with a journalism degree and later earned a Juris Doctorate from McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento in 1987. He has practiced criminal law for over 20 years in Reno.

The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank recently hired Sherilyn Laughlin as relationship manager for the Reno Private Bank. Laughlin most recently worked for six years at Wells Fargo in a similar role, and has experience with long-term financial planning, asset management and investments.

Laughlin, who has lived in the area for almost 30 years, is active in the local community as a past president of the Rotary Club of Truckee and current assistant district governor for District 5190, a member of the Nevada County Sheriff Search & Rescue Reserve Team, and a past member of the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

Carla Edmundson, prearrangement specialist with Walton’s Funerals and Cremations in Reno, was recently inducted into the President’s Club for Funeral Directors Life, a funeral prearrangement insurance company, in honor of her extraordinary achievements in 2018.

Membership in the President’s Club is extended only to prearrangement professionals who have achieved the highest levels of performance with the company.

Edmundson, who assists families and individuals with taking care of funeral plans of ahead of time, said that her type of work, “really relieves the burden that falls on family members during a time of loss … It’s such a comfort for people knowing that every detail will be taken care of just as they planned.”

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) recently announced John D. Etchemendy as program director for its Family Violence and Domestic Relations program.

Etchemendy is a veteran and fourth generation Northern Nevadan with a reputation and experience as a passionate advocate for domestic and sexual violence victims. He has more than 20 years of experience working in domestic and international nonprofits/non-governmental organizations, emergency response and education.

Recently, Etchemendy served as the executive director of a grassroots nonprofit committed to ending the cycles of domestic and sexual violence in Reno. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Conflict Transformation with a focus in Conflict and Development and a bachelor’s degree in Management. He is a certified domestic violence advocate, sexual assault response team member, and mediator.

The Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) of Northern Nevada has recognized one of its chapter members who recently earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, the global standard for professional achievement, from the CCIM Institute.

Tomi Jo Lynch of Reno’s SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates earned the CCIM designation during the organization’s 2019 Midyear Governance Meetings March 30 – April 3 in San Antonio.

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate, among other qualifications. Learn more at ccim.com.

Dermody Properties announced that West Region Development Director Brendan Egan has been promoted to the role of Vice President and National Account Manager at the company. Egan will be responsible for growing relationships with companies looking for logistics properties and with industrial brokers across the nation.

With more than 30 years of industrial real estate experience, Egan is active in the industrial and commercial real estate community, and is a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP), Industrial Asset Management Council (IAMC), Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC), southern Nevada Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), and the northern and southern Nevada chapters of NAIOP.

Egan first joined the Dermody Properties team in 1988 and returned in 2012. Egan has managed the development of several million square feet of industrial facilities throughout his career.

Dermody also announced it has hired Matthew Duplantis, a commercial real estate veteran with experience in industrial asset management and leasing, as the company’s Senior Vice President for its West Region. Duplantis will be based in the Reno office and will be responsible for helping to identify potential developments and acquisitions, as well as leasing and asset management for projects in Nevada.

He previously served as Vice President of GLP US, and was responsible for the industrial portfolio in Reno, Las Vegas and Denver. He holds a master’s degree in finance and a B.A. in pre-law from UNR.

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) has named Steven Lore, M.D., as a family medicine clinical faculty member at UNR Med’s new Elko Family Medicine Residency Program, a collaboration with Nevada Health Centers.

Dr. Lore comes to the UNR Med Elko Family Medicine Residency Program after 15 years practicing medicine in his native Utah. He is a board certified family physician, certified in hospice and palliative medicine and was one of only three Utah physicians to complete the Hospice Medical Director Certification in 2014.

Dr. Lore earned a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the University of Utah and completed residency training at Brazos Family Medicine, a Texas A&M University affiliate in Bryan, Texas.

In a joint appointment, UNR Med recently named Mark Riddle, M.D., Dr.P.H., as professor of internal medicine and associate dean for clinical research, and the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System has named Riddle associate chief of staff for research.

As UNR Med’s Associate Dean for Clinical Research, he will oversee the school’s CTR activities, including leading UNR Med’s new clinical research center. As the Chief of Research at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, Dr. Riddle, a Veteran and northern California native, will manage a clinical research enterprise that will include UNR Med students and residents who train there.

Most recently, Riddle served as professor and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at the F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine, Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland. He also served the U.S. Army and Navy in various director roles. Riddle earned his B.S. in zoology and human development from University of California at Davis, his Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University of School of Medicine, his Master of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at the Tulane University School of Public Health and his Doctor of Public Health from Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland.

Reno Diagnostic Centers (RDC) recently welcomed Kevin Cogan as Executive Director. As Executive Director, he will oversee RDC’s three locations; two in Reno and one in Carson City.

Cogan has a wealth of experience as a healthcare leader with more than 25 years of industry experience. His skillset showcases his knowledge in analyzing key business performance indicators and improving efficiencies in operations.

His most recent position was with Diversified Health Services, where he served as the Director of Operations over three healthcare facilities. Kevin’s experience will be greatly valued with all that he is bringing to RDC.

United Federal Credit Union has appointed Maritza Rios-Garcia as branch manager of United’s South McCarran branch in Reno, Nevada at 4855 Kietzke Lane.

As branch manager, Rios-Garcia will be responsible for business development to promote corporate member engagement and positive public relations. She will also be tasked with maintaining the performance of the branch, selling products and services, and providing leadership and supervision to staff.

Rios-Garcia has over 10 years of financial services experience. Prior to her promotion with United, she served as Assistant Branch Manager since March 2017. Rios-Garcia has earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UNR.

Alex Downing of Stella in Truckee recently joined the Roundabout Catering team as chef de cuisine.

After moving to the area seven years ago, Downing started as a pantry cook for Jacob Burton at Stella in The Cedar House Sport Hotel in Truckee and later became executive chef.

It was this role that allowed him to explore his true passion for ethnic cuisine from around the world. While he is classically trained in French technique, he is a self-taught expert in authentic Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Mexican, Mediterranean and Southeast Asian cuisine. Visit roundaboutcatering.com to learn more.

Reno Air Racing Association recently hired two new staff members. Seonga McNeal joins as event services and communications coordinator and Larri Picker fills the position of executive assistant and human resources.

A graduate of the UNR Reynolds School of Journalism, McNeal is a Reno native with more than a decade of experience in corporate and special events. She serves as event services and communications coordinator assisting in the planning, production and promotion of the STIHL National Championship Air Races.

With more than 20 years of paralegal and human resource experience, Picker brings her vast knowledge to the Reno Air Racing Association team. Picker, a Nevada native and life-long STIHL National Championship Air Races fan, serves as executive assistant and human resources assisting with day-to-day operations, permitting and planning.