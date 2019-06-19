Heuer Insurance Agency of Sparks celebrates 90 years in business

SPARKS, Nev. — Heuer Insurance Agency President Adam Heuer announced recently the celebration of the agency’s 90-year anniversary of doing business in Nevada.

On Jan. 15, 1929, Heuer Insurance Agency was founded by Clarence Heuer.

Offering insurance and real estate, Clarence opened the agency the same year as The Great Depression hit the United States. Clarence focused on his clients, employees and community and created a long-standing family owned business.

As the ninth-oldest business in the Reno/Sparks area, Heuer Insurance Agency now has nine agents and a support staff of one and is located on Vista Boulevard in Sparks.

The agency continues to provide personal, commercial and life insurance, with policies ranging from auto, homeowners and renters insurance to commercial options like general liability, business auto, worker’s compensation and commercial building and property insurance.

Now, the fourth generation of Heuers is continuing the legacy started by Clarence. President Adam Heuer successfully purchased the business from Larry and Starla Heuer in 2016.

Heuer Insurance Agency continues to be a family owned and operated local business that offers a wide range of insurance coverages from top carriers in the industry.

