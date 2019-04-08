Historic Bank Saloon, formerly Jack’s Bar, to reopen in 2021 after 30-year hiatus

This story has been updated from the original version, which incorrectly reported the Bank Saloon was set to reopen in mid- to late-2020. In fact, a spokesperson for the project on Monday said the Bank Saloon has a “hopeful” reopen date of Jan. 1, 2021.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Builders Alliance will hold a “first nail” ceremony for the Bank Saloon on Monday, April 15, beginning at 4:30 p.m., officials announced today.

NBA purchased the historic building at 418 S. Carson St. — previously known as Jack's Bar — last year, with a vision to pay homage to its colorful history.

The event will feature a raffle, Frey Ranch spirits tastings and an inside look at the renovations of the building. NBA will hold a mixer at Bella Fiore immediately following the event.

For information, visit http://www.nevadabuilders.org.

"When we purchased this building, we knew it would be a fantastic opportunity to revitalize a historic building in downtown Carson City and put it to beneficial use," Aaron West, CEO of Nevada Builders Alliance, said in a statement. "The damage to the building is extensive but we have a great partner in Miles Construction and we're excited to return this building to its former glory and open the Bank Saloon."

NBA and Miles Construction have already begun work on the building, undertaking structural stabilization, investigation and abatement of asbestos and begun laying out the design of the bar, which has been closed for 30 years.

The renovated building will include a full-service bar, patio seating and a separate conference room for meetings or private parties.

"It's exciting to be part of this renovation and adaptive reuse project for the benefit of Carson City and Nevada Builders Alliance," said Bill Miles, president and CEO of Miles Construction. "In addition to providing construction oversight, it's rewarding for the Miles team and me to work with the construction trades and UNR engineering students in a teaching role.

“We are thrilled for NBA and everyone on the Bank Saloon team as we reach this milestone and see this project come to life."