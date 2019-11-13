Holiday Inn Club Vacations buys The Ridge Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. — Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., a national vacation ownership company, announced this week it has acquired The Ridge Resorts.

Terms of the deal were not immediately discloed.

The 11-acre timeshare property located at 400 Ridge Club Drive in Stateline, on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, has direct access to Heavenly Mountain Resort.

“Beyond its ideal location on the Sierra Nevada mountain range, the resort offers a variety of amenities, including a hiking trail that begins on property, tennis and racquetball courts, multiple pools and spas, and transport to the area’s top ski slopes,” a spokeswoman for Holiday Inn Club Vacations said Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The same company purchased 1862 David Walley Hot Springs just south of Genoa at the beginning of the year.