Holland & Hart attorney to present on unheralded women tech stars

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will welcome attorney Dick Schulze to present at Mountain Minds Monday: “Ahead of Her Time: True Stories About Women Tech Stars.”

Schulze is slated to discuss how women who were inventors with patents were many times unrecognized and unrewarded. Schulze will also discuss some of the frustrations and triumphs of other inventors, and will give the listener some ideas about what to do with their own invention.

Schulze is an intellectual property attorney with Holland & Hart, LLP — which has offices in Reno and Las Vegas — specializing in high-tech electronic and other inventions as well as copyright and trademark law.

The presentation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Pizza on the Hill, located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Pizza and salad are available and we use a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

The event will also be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event

For more information, go to TahoeSiliconMountain.com or sign up for email meeting announcements at http://bit.ly/TSMEmail.