‘How to increase the value of your business’ subject of Oct. 25 event

RENO, Nev. — Brad Bottoset, owner of The Liberty Group of Nevada, will speak at Nevada Industry Excellence's Oct. 25 Lunch & Learn on "How to increase the value of your business.”

Bottoset will speak as an industry expert on how to value a business; the nuances of buying and selling a business; and the fundamentals of how owners can exit their business.

The event will take place Thursday, Oct. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information or to register, visit NevadaIE.com/events.

As owner of The Liberty Group of Nevada, Bottoset has more than 30 years of experience brokering business transactions ranging from daycares to trucking companies, contractors to nationally recognized franchises.

He has worked directly with the State of Nevada Real Estate Division to develop the guidelines and tests to be accredited as a Licensed Business Broker in Nevada; he also is a founding Director of the Nevada Business Brokers Association, whose fundamental goal is to raise the professionalism of Business Brokers in the State.

Nevada Industry Excellence is the official representative of the MEP National Network in Nevada. Go here to learn more.