Human behavior expert Colette Carlson to keynote Nov. 30 WIN breakfast

RENO, Nev. — Years ago, Colette Carlson was in the business world in a straight commission position when she noticed a glaring trend.

"I recognized and observed who got things and who didn't," Carlson said in a phone interview with the NNBV. "A lot of it was strictly based on how they treated and reacted to individuals. That's when it really was solidified that if you can't build a relationship, you're not going to sell anything no matter how great your product."

Indeed, Carlson realized that business success is rooted in not just strong communication, but — more importantly — making a strong connection.

And that couldn't be more true today, said Carlson, now a human behavior expert and renowned keynote speaker.

She pointed out that "communication is coming at us from all angles” in a highly competitive global workforce — not to mention, there’s a constant tug on one’s attention from texts, tweets, streaming TV and more.

"We're all trying to get people's attention spans in a world where attention spans barely exist anymore," Carlson said. "And so if we’re really going to grow our relationships — and eventually that leads to our revenue and result — than we have to become much more cognizant of building the connection along with the communication. So I believe it’s no longer enough to communicate."

That's the message Carlson, Founder of Speak Your Truth, Inc., will spread at the Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) breakfast meeting on Friday, Nov. 30, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Carlson said she's going to challenge attendees to self-analyze some of their behaviors and biases that get in the way of truly connecting. After all, though 95 percent of people think they're self-aware, only 10 to 15 percent truly are, said Carlson, citing a study done by organizational psychologist Tasha Eurich.

Connection, Carlson said, is "personal and emotional" and centered on soft skills — everything from how you word an email to how you make somebody feel when they walk into a room.

"It's a skill-set that can truly be developed even if you are an introvert who can’t stand small talk," she added.

And it all starts with the tone — in more ways than one — set by upper management.

"I believe everything starts at the top," Carlson said. "What they're finding more and more is that we need to lead with warmth as well as competence."

During her presentation, Carlson will encourage people to be present in conversation — something she's noticed is lacking in the business world. This, she said, involves making eye contact, listening intently, and asking rich questions rather than simply "waiting your turn" to talk.

In addition, Carlson will offer strategies to influence others to overcome conflict, while maintaining a respectful, human connection.