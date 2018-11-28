Humboldt County economic outlook event to be held Jan. 31 in Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — The ideas, programs and products defining Humboldt County's economy and business future will be put under a microscope at Winnemucca Futures 2019.

The event, hosted by the Humboldt Development Authority and the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, will take place Friday, Jan. 31, 2019 at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca, according to a press release provided by the NNRDA.

Winnemucca Futures 2019 will feature topics and speakers that chart the year ahead and help attendees connect their businesses with the following: local government, mining and manufacturing, agribusiness, education and youth, and economic development organizations and initiatives.

“Winnemucca Futures 2019 is the venue for your business or organization to network with and hear from key industry leaders and decision makers,” said Patrick Gray, chairman of the Humboldt Development Authority Board. “Winnemucca Futures encourages community growth, shares business intelligence, and fosters sustainable development through communications and collaboration.”

Registration is free. Visit the Winnemucca Futures tab at hdanv.org to register. The event kicks off with a continental breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a program that runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to NNRDA, exhibit space is available for companies and organizations for $25. All businesses that set up displays will also be listed in the program and on the website. In addition, the event will feature free videos for exhibitors that can be used for social media and digital marketing, according to the release.

Companies wishing to secure a booth space must contact NNRDA's Jan Morrison by Dec. 14, 2018 at jan@nnrda.com or 775-217-0602.