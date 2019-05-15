I-580 exit numbers between Spaghetti Bowl, Carson City to change by end of year

Small exit number sign panels at the top of overhead signs will be replaced, as well as roadside exit number signs at each exit, to reflect the new exit numbers.

Courtesy NDOT

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation is alerting commuters to prepare for an upcoming change to exit numbers on Interstate 580 from South Carson Street in Carson City to the Reno Spaghetti Bowl.

Drivers in Carson City will see the exit numbers change beginning this summer. I-580 exit numbers from Washoe Valley to the Reno Spaghetti Bowl are anticipated to change beginning in the fall.

According to NDOT, current exit numbers range from 38 to 68B and will be replaced with new, lower exit numbers corresponding with roadway mileage, beginning at the southern end of the I-580 Carson City Freeway and progressing north to Reno. The roadway names will remain the same.

The exit numbers are being changed per federal requirements.

“The federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices ensures that freeway signs and mileposts are consistent nationwide to convey a clear message and help guide, warn and regulate traffic,” according to NDOT. “Federal guidelines require interstate exit numbers to reflect mileage specific to that corridor.”

Information and a map of the future interstate exit numbers is available below, provided by NDOT:

Courtesy NDOT

Current I-580 exit numbers reflect U.S. 395 mileage beginning at the Nevada-California state line near Topaz Lake. Now that the I-580 connection from the Spaghetti Bowl to south Carson City is complete and supersedes the previous U.S. 395 designation, exit numbers are being changed to reflect interstate mileage beginning at the I-580 junction with south Carson Street and ending at the Reno spaghetti bowl.

Small exit number sign panels at the top of overhead signs will be replaced, as well as roadside exit number signs at each exit, to reflect the new exit numbers.