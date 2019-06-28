iCelerate hosts 2019 X-treme Ability Challenge Sept. 7 (Nonprofit Spotlight)

You wake up each morning, get dressed, grab your coffee, drive to work and get to be a productive citizen along with your colleagues and friends. Would we apply this same scenario to people with disabilities in Northern Nevada?

The answer is YES, many people with disabilities are highly skilled, work “X-tremely” hard and are very dependable! In fact, at iCelerate (formerly High Sierra Industries) we want you to experience that for yourself at the 2019 X-treme Ability Challenge (XAC) on Saturday, September 7, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 555 Reactor Way in Reno.

Teams of eight players will take on a relay-like race course comprised of tasks that will challenge a range of skills. Team players will show off (or not) their manual dexterity as they attempt to assemble electro-mechanical parts or use sign language to communicate or get through a door in a wheel chair and hold on to the baton to the finish line! And who knows what challenges await as the course changes every year!

More than 30 teams will go head-to-head in a friendly competition. The fastest three teams to finish the XAC course will win trophies, and each member of the three final teams will receive a gold, silver or bronze medal.

“The XAC was created to show the strengths and skills of people with disabilities,” said iCelerate President and CEO LaVonne Brooks. “We want to change the stereotypical narrative about how people with disabilities are perceived.”

This is an opportunity for your business, like iCelerate’s partner Plumas Bank, to put together a team and represent your company or organization. It is a great team-building opportunity for your employees and you’ll be supporting a great cause. All proceeds benefit education and training programs for people with disabilities and those who support them.

Kyle Whaley, of Team Plumas Bank, competes at last year’s challenge.

Photo: Gwinn Nelson

Teams are a $1,000 (note: players must be age 18 or older) and includes our signature XAC t-shirts, some cool swag, a barbecue lunch, media exposure and fun! Sponsorships for the event start at $2,500 to the sky’s the limit!

Can’t field a team? There are other ways to sponsor the XAC, such as helping us offset the cost of putting on the event. Also, we are always accepting raffle and silent auction items so please feel free to reach out – call us at 775-829-7400 and we’ll pick them up.

This is a family-friendly event and open to the public – a barbecue lunch will be available at the event for a $25 donation – and there will be activities for the kids!

It’s competitive, fast and FUN! Set perception and difference aside to find the ability in all of us- register your team at hsireno.org/XAC or call Jimmy Breslin at 775-846-8008 TODAY!

High Sierra Industries is now iCelerate and is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. We develop, deliver and use learning systems that benefit people with disabilities and those who support them. Learn more at iceler8.org. Plumas Bank sponsors this content