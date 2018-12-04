In $1.06 million deal, Western Nevada Management buys Reno headquarters

RENO, Nev. — Western Nevada Management, Inc., which provides property management services for residential, HOA, multi-family and commercial investments, recently purchased a new location for its company headquarters at 255 West Peckham Lane.

According to a news release, Nevada State Development Corporation assisted with the finance package, in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

The $1.06 million deal positions the company for growth as the firm looks to expand its presence across Northern Nevada, owner Susan King said in the release.

"We are extremely happy with the new property, which offers expanded meeting areas for clients, office space for staff, and parking," stated King, who is 100 percent owner of Western Nevada Management, the primary operating company, and King Bee Construction, the secondary operating company. "We are adding an average of two new association clients per year, and we anticipate this purchase will help us immensely with future growth."

Founded in 2005, Western Nevada Management clients include Springland Village HOA, Peckham Gardens HOA and Lake-Ridge Shores HOA, among others.

King Bee Construction — a B-2 General Contractor, a C-3 Carpentry and an A21 fencing contractor — was founded in 2009.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information on Nevada State Development Corporation, visit http://www.nsdc.com.