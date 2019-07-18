In $1.6M deal, Reno’s Itronics buys 48-acre manufacturing plant in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Nev. — Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), a diversified zinc fertilizer and silver producing green technology company, announced July 16 it has exercised its option to purchase a manufacturing facility in Wabuska, Nevada, for $1.6 million.

According to a news release from Itronics, the company’s plan is to develop the 48-acre, 60,000-square-foot location as a “Green Technology” campus.

Further, the site will reportedly help expand the company’s “GOLD’n GRO” fertilizer manufacturing.

“The Wabuska site is configured and zoned for uses that are a perfect fit for expansion of Itronics GOLD’n GRO fertilizer manufacturing and for its breakthrough ‘Zero Waste’ technologies,” Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President, said in a news release. “We are pleased that the seller has worked with Itronics to make this purchase possible. We are also excited to be able to expand our ‘Greentech Zero Waste’ technology operations at a geographically strategic location in northern Nevada.”

Wabuska is an unincorporated community in Lyon County; it shares the same zip code as nearby Yerington. The Wabuska site is located about 75 miles southeast of Reno and 12 miles north of Yerington — and, about 15 miles east of the Company’s Fulstone polymetallic gold exploration property.

According to Itronics, the site is zoned for fertilizer manufacturing, chemical manufacturing and foundry operations. Special use permits will be required for specific operations.

The site includes five buildings with a $9 million dollar replacement value. It also has four dry product silos and four vertical liquid tanks, and is adjacent to a rail siding.

The purchase includes approximately 9 acre feet of water rights. Site infrastructure includes electric power and natural gas.

The location’s better access to rail service is expected to make the GOLD’n GRO fertilizers cost competitive nationally in bulk.

“The company believes that lowered shipping cost with rail delivery capabilities can make it possible to acquire a meaningful national market share in zinc and other micronutrient fertilizers,” according to the news release. “The Wabuska Manufacturing Facility will also make it possible for the company to expand its operations to meet the needs of international markets.”