In $1.8M deal, Advanced Countertop Design buys new HQ in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. — Longtime countertop fabrication and installation company Advanced Countertop Design recently purchased its new headquarters in Sparks in a $1.8 million deal.

The new location is at 475 E. Greg St., Units 109, 111 and 113, in Sparks, according to an Aug. 9 news release from the Nevada State Development Corporation, which helped finance the transaction in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

“We have been a family-owned and family-operated business since our inception in 1987, and the purchase of this property in Sparks represents a significant milestone in the history of our business,” Douglas Driver, who owns and manages Advanced Countertop Design with his wife, Jean Driver, said in a statement. “We are proud of the reputation we have earned for high-quality craftsmanship, service and reliability, and we are confident that owning our own building will allow us to serve our customers even more effectively.”

Advanced Countertop Design performs residential and commercial installations for a variety of homeowners, homebuilders, developers, contractors and home improvement centers throughout Northern Nevada, including the Lake Tahoe region of Nevada and California.

The Drivers say the business is unique in that it offers laminate, acrylic and stone countertops — in addition to several other products and surfaces — all in one location and boasts a history of more than 30 years in the area, which has created a loyal customer base.

“The Drivers’ purchase of their company headquarters is a huge positive step for the business and a significant deal for the region’s economy as well,” Evan Dickson, president of NSDC, said in a statement. “Ownership of the property sets up Advanced Countertop Design well for continued success and future growth.”