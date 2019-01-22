In $2.1 million deal, CGS Mule LLC buys new headquarters in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. — CGS Mule LLC, a worldwide supplier of geological and mining equipment, has recently bought a building at 1490 Linda Way to serve as its new company headquarters.

The purchase price was roughly $2.1 million, according to a news release from the Nevada State Development Corporation, which helped facilitate financing for the new location in partnership with CapEd Credit Union.

"Our business grew by 40 percent last year, and this larger facility will allow for additional growth,” Angela Marmillion, owner of CGS Mule, said in a statement. “I'm proud that CGS Mule has never had an unprofitable year since I purchased the company in 2011…”

According to NSDC, the new location, at 6,300 square feet, is more than twice the size of its former location.

CGS stands for Complete Geological Supplies. Key customers include Newmont, Barrick, Kinross, Northern Star Pogo, Hecla Mining, Rio Tinto and Coeur Mining.

Go to http://www.cgsmule.com to learn more about the company; go to http://www.nsdc.com to learn more about NSDC.