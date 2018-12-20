In $2.7 million deal, Reno-Tahoe Construction building new headquarters

RENO, Nev. — Reno-Tahoe Construction has established a new headquarters site at 465 Western Road in a ground-up project valued at $2.7 million, officials announced Dec. 19.

The Nevada State Development Corporation helped facilitate financing for the project, in partnership with Plumas Bank, according to a news release provided on behalf of NSDC.

"As our business in serving clients in the public and private sectors continues to expand, building our new headquarters represents a major step forward for our firm, giving us an opportunity to better serve customers and paving the way for future growth," Fred Reeder, owner of Reno-Tahoe Construction, which was founded in 2000, said in a statement. "In addition to being an excellent location close to the majority of our work, the new site offers larger office, yard and shop facilities, all of which will greatly benefit the business."

Among other duties, Reno-Tahoe Construction provides construction services including site work, underground utility services, erosion control services, road construction services, demolition services and other general engineering construction services to the public sector.

According to the Dec. 19 release, the company has expansion plans to include new clients in the private sector.

The firm's primary geographic area includes Northern Nevada (Reno/Sparks/Incline Village), as well as Northern California (Truckee/Tahoe). Key customers include the cities of Reno and Sparks, Truckee Meadows Water Authority, Washoe County and the Washoe County School District, Core Construction, UNR, TMCC, Granite Construction and Switch Data Center.