In $320K deal, Nevada Chiller and Boiler buys headquarters in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. — On the eve of its four-year anniversary as a company, Nevada Chiller and Boiler, Inc. (NCB) recently purchased and moved to a new and larger corporate office at 10 Hardy Drive in Sparks.

The purchase amount was $320,000.00, according to a press release from the Nevada State Development Corporation, which helped facilitate financing for the new 4,000-square foot location in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

"Our new location came at the perfect time as we plan on pursuing additional service contracts in the coming years to increase our top and bottom lines," said Rodney Leavitt, owner of NCB, which opened in April 2015. "Our office now gives us more room for our existing and future office personnel, equipment storage and fabrication. Plus, our employees are thrilled not to be cramped."

NCB services Northern Nevada and the Mammoth, Susanville and Plumas County areas of Northern California.

Some of the company's key customers include Tesla, Renown Health and the University of Nevada, Reno, among others.

Visit http://www.ncbservice.com to learn more; visit http://www.nsdc.com for more information about the Nevada State Development Corporation.