In $375K deal, Reno cleaning company buys headquarters

RENO, Nev. — Dynamic Integrity Cleaning Professionals recently bought its own business headquarters at 1875 E. Peckham Lane.

The Nevada State Development Corporation assisted with financing, in partnership with Mountain America Federal Credit Union, on the $374,500 transaction.

According to a Nov. 4 news release from NSDC, company owners Joseph (Joe) Puertos and Lidia (Lili) Puertos had previously operated the two-year-old business from their own home.

“This new building is an ideal location to serve as the home base for our business,” Joe Puertos said in a statement. “It gives us a great deal more space, which will be invaluable as the business continues to expand.

“We are also in the process of developing a new company website and establishing a stronger social media presence, which we believe will attract even more new customers.”

Dynamic Integrity Cleaning Professionals services include kitchens, bathrooms, light dusting, carpets and floors, but also include cleaning of refrigerators, appliances, baseboards, windows, blinds, walls and doors, among others.

“In addition to their expansion plans, (Joe and Lili) expect to become certified as a minority-owned and veteran-owned business, which will likely open even more marketing opportunities and help set them apart from the competition,” Evan Dickson, president of NSDC, said in a statement.