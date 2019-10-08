In $390K deal, Jesse Kalter Law buys new headquarters in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Jesse B. Kalter, owner of Jesse Kalter Law, P.C., recently took a major step forward for his firm with the purchase of his headquarters at 1150 Selmi Drive, Unit 505, in Reno.

The deal was worth $390,827, according to a press release from the Nevada State Development Corporation, which assisted with financing in partnership with Meadows Bank.

“In the past three years my business has seen 20% growth year-over-year, and I was beginning to feel constrained by lack of enough operating space,” Kalter, a graduate of Gettysburg College and Western New England School of Law, said in a statement. “The new location provides about 33% more space, which will certainly come in handy as I plan to add three new employees in the next two years.”

Jesse Kalter Law has experience in criminal defense law and personal injury law since 2006. The firm serves clients in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Fallon, Fernley, Dayton and Yerington, in addition to Douglas County and the rural counties of Northern Nevada.

“We always say that purchasing your own building is one of the most significant, advantageous and cost-effective moves any small business can make,” Evan Dickson, president of Nevada State Development Corporation, said in a statement. “We congratulate Jesse and see nothing but success as his firm continues to grow and serve the region.”