In $625,000 deal, Battle Born Tree Service buys new headquarters

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Marking the latest step forward in a steadily expanding business, Battle Born Tree Service purchased a property at 6301 and 6311 U.S. 50 East in Carson City to serve as the company’s headquarters.

The $625,000 deal included a low-interest SBA 504 loan facilitated by Nevada State Development Corp., the state’s largest SBA 504 loan provider.

City National Bank partnered in the financing package.

“We could not be more pleased with the purchase of our new property,” said Michael A. Orlick Jr., owner of Battle Born Tree Service. “This is an ideal location on a highly trafficked thoroughfare heading into and out of town, which will increase our visibility and brand awareness. It will also allow us to bring in more clients and give our sales efforts a substantial boost.

“In addition, it permits us to hire additional staff members and achieve our goal of having two operating crews running daily. Our next big goal is the purchase of a crane to enhance the types of service we provide.”

Since its inception in 2013, Battle Born Tree Service has grown to its current state of employing 10 people and providing a wide array of services ranging from pruning and trimming trees to removing giant cottonwood trees. The company has four certified arborists on staff.

They diagnose and create treatment plans for tree diseases and are proficient in tree trimming, tree removal, brush mowing, stump grinding, installing root barriers, root pruning, arborist services, tree health services, storm cleanup, right-of-way clearing, skid steer services, lot clearing, backhoe services, utility clearance, defensible space, snow removal, aerial lift services, tree transplanting and firewood.

From its home base in Carson City, Battle Born serves customers throughout a 100-mile radius of the capital city, including residential, commercial and government clients.

The firm holds annual pruning contracts for Carson City, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Truckee Meadows Water Authority. It is a vendor for the State of Nevada, Douglas County Public Works and Carson City Public Works.