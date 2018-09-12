In $905K deal, Full Tilt Logistics LLC buys Reno headquarters

RENO, Nev. — Full Tilt Logistics LLC recently purchased its building at 470 East Plumb Lane in Reno.

The deal was worth $905,000, according to a news release providing on behalf of the Nevada State Development Corporation, which helped facilitate financing with a low-interest SBA loan.

Plumas Bank also contributed to the finance package.

"At Full Tilt, we are a 100 percent family-owned and family-operated business, and we are confident that purchasing our headquarters will allow to successfully compete with anyone in the industry," Tiffany Novich, co-founder and CEO of Full Tilt, said in a statement. "Our top concern is providing comprehensive solutions to optimize supply chain logistics for all of our clients, and we know that owning our own building will help us serve our customers even more efficiently."

Formed in 2014 as a freight broker for the trucking industry, Full Tilt Logistics has since transformed into a full-service third-party logistics provider overseeing freight transportation for customers serving the continental United States, Canada, Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii.

Relying on a service-oriented staff and cutting-edge technology to provide its clients with optimum logistics solutions, Full Tilt uses capacity data, current market value and its network of carriers to offer the best pricing and service available.

In 2017, Full Tilt expanded the brand to include a trucking company, Full Tilt Transportation LLC, a move that provides further benefits for customers seeking logistic and trucking solutions all in one place.