In nearly $1 million deal, storage company buys buildings in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. — Storage company Fernley Self Storage LLC recently purchased new facilities at 810 Old Highway 40 to establish its business in the Northern Nevada community.

Including minor tenant improvements, the transaction was valued at $989,400, according to an Aug. 2 news release from the Nevada State Development Corporation, which assisted with the finance package.

Heritage Bank of Nevada also helped secure financing.

“We could not be more pleased with the location of our facility in the heart of a rapidly growing region,” Dan Douglass, owner of Fernley Self Storage, said in a statement. “The Fernley area is in the heart of a major growth cycle, with the city’s residential population projected to grow to 30,000 by 2021 — an impressive 50% increase from the 2010 census.”

According to NSDC, the Highway 40 property includes 9,735 square feet of storage across 39 units of 10 by 24 feet; five units of 8 by 8 feet; and 25 RV/boat storage spaces, in addition to the Quintero Tire and the Fernley Hay & Grain buildings.

“The site of Fernley Self Storage is an extremely promising one. It sits 11 miles from the homes of Tesla, Google, Apple and other high-tech companies that are bringing thousands of new jobs to the region,” Evan Dickson, president of NSDC. said in a statement. “In fact, Fernley itself will soon be home to Northern Nevada’s second-largest industrial park. Fernley Self Storage is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the area’s blossoming economic opportunities.”

