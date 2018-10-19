In terms of housing issues, careful what you call crisis (opinion)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Regular people can’t afford to buy or rent homes here. So businesses can’t find enough employees or keep them long enough. Homes that belonged to locals sell at ever-steeper prices to wealthy out-of-towners, who may visit but won’t live here.

Neighborhoods go mostly dark except on some weekends and holidays. Basically, vacationers are replacing residents. Communities dissolve under the pressure.

This is the lament, anyway.

But the full-time population actually has grown a bit. Lots of kids still go to school here, their numbers running more or less steady for the past decade. This is to say plenty of young families remain, so crucial to a community, along with those with a little more salt in their hair.

Attendance at some recent candidate forums filled to overflowing, a sure test of civic interest. Most boards have contested races, another sign of community health. The Truckee Town Council has seven capable people running for three seats, the airport board five for two openings. There’s even a contest for the Truckee Sanitary District board. Let that sink in. This community is rich in engaged citizens.

Someone’s sticking around, despite all.

