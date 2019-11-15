Inaugural ‘Nevada Manufacturing and Technology Forum’ set for Nov. 19

RENO, Nev. — Nevada Industry Excellence is hosting the inaugural “Nevada Manufacturing and Technology Forum” next week in an effort to build a strong voice for manufacturers and tech companies in Nevada.

The free event is scheduled from 7-9 a.m. at Lincoln Electric, 1170 Trademark Drive, No. 101 Reno.

Aside from participating in a discussion on how Northern Nevada manufacturers are embracing Industry 4.0, attendees will learn cybersecurity tips for manufacturers and take a tour of Lincoln Electric.

According to event promotional materials, Mark Anderson, director of NVIE, will open the event, followed by discussions led by Brian Wilcox, Chief Information Security Officer of Blackridge Technology; and Shaun Rahmeyer, Administrator at the Nevada Office of Cyber Defense Coordination.

While the event is free, registration is required. Go here to do so, and to learn more.