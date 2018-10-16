IoT startup Breadware leases office space in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. — Basin Street Properties has signed a lease with Internet of Things (IoT) technology startup firm Breadware for 6,911 square feet of office space within the real estate company’s 200 S. Virginia St. building.

Basin Street Properties announced the move on Oct. 15 in a news release. Terms were not disclosed.

Previously, Breadware operated out of the University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center, at 450 Sinclair St.

The company in March 2017 relocated its headquarters to Reno from Santa Barbara, Calif., with eight employees. Nowadays, the company reportedly has more than 30 staff members.

"The IoT market is exploding. By 2020, there will be 24 billion IoT enabled devices, and 95 percent of all new electronics will have IoT capabilities,” Daniel Price, co-founder, and CEO of Breadware, said in a statement. "… As we outgrew our current location and considered other options, we realized how much we wanted to stay in downtown Reno. We really love the convenience and character of downtown and the great variety of downtown and midtown dining and nightlife options."

Price and Danny deLaveaga co-founded Breadware in 2015 in in Seattle. In simplest terms, the company has created a toolset that makes it easier and more accessible to develop IoT devices.

Recommended Stories For You

Representing Basin Street Properties in the lease deal was Lindy Deller, Scott Shanks and Dominic Brunetti of Dickson Commercial Group. Joel Fountain & Baker Krukow, also with Dickson Commercial Group, represented Breadware.

"Companies like Breadware are the future of Reno," Scott Stranzl, Vice President of Leasing at Basin Street Properties, said in a statement. "We're excited to have them as a tenant in downtown Reno and look forward to helping them grow.”