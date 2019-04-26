It’s gonna be May: Bibo Coffee Co. to open inside West Street Market

RENO, Nev .— Bibo Coffee Co. will soon open its fifth location inside the West Street Market in downtown Reno.

The company announced in an April 23 news release it will move into space vacated by IceCycle Creamery and plans to offer 18 flavors of gelato, pour-over coffees and a cold brew bar.

"We are super excited to join the team at West Street Market,” Deb Spieker-Martin, Bibo co-owner, said in the release. “We've been longtime fans of the project and are eager to contribute to the positive and interesting vibe that's been built in recent years.”

Spieker-Martin and Paul Martin have owned Bibo Coffee Co. for 15 years; they started roasting their own beans in Reno a couple of years ago.

Bibo also makes small-batch gelato from scratch, with dairy sourced from Sand Hill Dairy in Fallon.

Bibo's newest location should be open by the beginning of May. The company's other four locations are downtown, in Midtown, by the university, and in south Reno.