ITS Logistics doubling downtown Reno office space as staff size grows

RENO, Nev. — ITS National, the non-asset transportation division of ITS Logistics, is in the process of doubling the size of its downtown Reno office as the company continues to grow.

The company will expand its space to include both the third and fourth floors of the four-story office tower at 50 W. Liberty St.

Currently, ITS’s downtown staff — which now includes more than 120 employees in sales, operations, management, technology and finance — fills the fourth floor.

The company expects to complete its move in September.

At the June 26 event, staff took turns turns passing around sledgehammers to tear through the walls.

Photo: Sandra Pena

“Our continued success and rapid growth means that we need more space for our staff in our downtown location,” Scott Pruneau, CEO of ITS Logistics, said in a statement. “We continue to drive value for our stakeholders through execution and investment in people and tools that deliver.”

ITS National provides non-asset and asset-light truckload, LTL, intermodal and drayage services, along with complete transportation management to large and small businesses across North America.

In its almost 7 years of existence, the division has grown significantly and now ranks number 44 on the Transport Topics TOP 50 Freight Brokerage Firms list, out of more than 20,000 registered brokerages, according to a news release.

People of all ages got in on the demolition action.

Photo: Sandra Pena

“Since we started back in 2013, we’ve consistently been told that we couldn’t build it in Reno, that we couldn’t grow here, that we needed to move to a bigger city to branch out and expand,” Mike Crawford, President of ITS National, said in a statement. “But we believe in this community, our University and downtown Reno. This is our home, and not only have we made it work, we’ve flourished. We’re are very blessed to be part of this community.”

The building is owned and managed by Reno-based Basin Street Properties.

“ITS Logistics is the ideal Reno business story,” said Scott Stranzl, Vice President of Leasing for Basin Street Properties, in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with them and assist in any way we can to help them continue to grow.”