ITS Logistics newest UNR College of Business corporate partner

RENO, Nev. — Recently, ITS Logistics joined the distinguished list of Corporate Partners within the University of Nevada, Reno's College of Business, the university announced.

A third party logistics company that began in 1999, ITS Logistics moved its corporate office and primary warehouse to Sparks in 2005.

The company specializes in logistic solutions with their warehousing and distribution services, as well as a nationwide freight brokerage division. Their brokerage division is based in Downtown Reno, and the workforce includes a multitude of University graduates.

College of Business Corporate Partners help provide critical feedback on the preparedness of the students they work with. They have the opportunity to bring real-world experience and perspectives to students, assist with career development workshops and help collaborate on class projects. They also help provide networking opportunities.

