Jacksons Food Stores raise funds to end domestic violence

RENO, Nev. — Jacksons Food Stores will award $24,481 to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, which includes their matching funds as part of the Jacksons Gift of Peace campaign.

A portion of the proceeds will allow NCEDSV to continue the Jan Evans Direct Assistance Fund, which funds direct emergency financial assistance grants of up to $500 for survivors and their children who are fleeing abusive relationships or attempting to re-establish themselves after leaving abusive situations.

As part of the campaign, customers in Jacksons stores across the western states purchased paper "peace doves" during the 2018 holiday season in $1, $5 and $10 increments. Funds were then matched by the company and will be awarded to domestic and sexual violence coalitions in each state where Jacksons operates.

The funds totaling more than $187,000 are gifted in commemoration of February's Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, in which advocates raise awareness of healthy relationship behaviors and provide education and resources for teens.

Jacksons' funds support coalitions in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and Idaho with outreach and awareness programs, public policy, victim assistance, and resources to build healthier teen relationships.

"We are so grateful to Jacksons for this campaign and their generous donation, as well as our community's support," said Sara Conrad, communications coordinator at the Nevada Coalition. "These donations will directly impact survivors in Nevada."

Jacksons Food Stores operate in Reno, Carson City, Fernley, Fallon and Yerington.