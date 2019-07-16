Japanese business, building ‘brick house’ culture focus of Aug. 1 seminar in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Nevada Industry Excellence is hosting its first-ever Director’s Series on Aug. 1.

According to press materials, the inaugural Director’s Series event will “explore different aspects of business culture with two presentations: one focused on strengthening your internal practice, and the other on navigating relationships with Japanese organizations.”

Nevada Industry Excellence is a nonprofit industrial consulting firm based in Reno, with another office in Las Vegas.

For the first seminar, NVIE Director Mark Anderson and Ileana Vassiliou, of Reno-based business management consultant firm Nevada Creating Effective Organization, up for an interactive workshop on creating a “brick-house” culture that will “stand strong regardless of the winds that may threaten your organization.”

Session two will focus on how “the influx of Japanese business has created both tremendous opportunities and pitfalls for Northern Nevada industry.”

The event takes place at the UNR Innevation Center, 450 Sinclair St. Prices to attend vary depending on if you want to attend both sessions or just one. Go here to learn more and register.