JetSuiteX suspends Reno air service after 3 months

RENO, Nev. — Just three months after launching its semi-private air service in Reno, JetSuiteX suspended its flights to and from The Biggest Little City.

JetSuiteX began flying out of Reno's Atlantic Aviation this June with six flights a week to Oakland leaving at 9 a.m. and returning at 5:45 p.m. — timing geared toward businesspeople headed out on day trips.

But on Sept. 4, the company touting commercial-airline prices with private-service amenities elected to suspend its flights in Reno.

"The decision was made based on optimizing the JetSuiteX fleet in order to accommodate the increased (Oakland to Las Vegas) and (Santa Ana to Las Vegas) service," wrote Tatia Pacey, a spokesperson for JetSuiteX, in an email.

The company declined to elaborate further on ticket sales in Reno.

JetSuiteX was one of a handful of companies that recognized the opportunity that came with the arrival of Silicon Valley companies such as Apple and Tesla to Reno.

Recommended Stories For You

In August, California Pacific announced new flights to Reno from San Jose and Carlsbad, California in addition to Las Vegas. In 2017, Southwest resumed its Reno to Oakland service after a four-year hiatus.

JetSuiteX continues to operate out of a handful of California cities, including Burbank, Oakland, Concord, San Jose and Orange County, as well as Las Vegas.