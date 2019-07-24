Jim Peckham named NNDA 2019 Pioneer of the Year

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Jim Peckham, executive director of the nonprofit Friends In Service Helping (FISH), is Northern Nevada Economic Development Authority’s 2019 Pioneer of the Year.

“We are excited to recognize Jim’s many efforts which support the economic ecosystem of Nevada’s Sierra Region,” said Rob Hooper, NNDA president and CEO, in a July 23 press release announcing the news. “NNDA and FISH share a common goal: lifting up families now and to create a better future for our children and our children’s children.”

FISH provides food, instruction, shelter, and healthcare to individuals and families in need in Carson City, and Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties.

“During my service as Mayor of our community, I have witnessed first-hand the many good things that Jim and the FISH organization does and has done every day to improve the quality of life for many in Carson City,” Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell said in a statement. “Frankly, I hate to think what we would have done to survive the Great Recession without the many services FISH provides. Through Jim’s leadership, FISH has become not just an important part but an essential part of our community.

“In my book, Jim deserves not only the recognition that this award represents but our collective gratitude.”

Peckham will be honored during the 5th annual NNDA Pioneer Awards & Gala on Nov. 7 at Reno’s Atlantis Casino. Go here to learn more.