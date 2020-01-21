Job fair for Nevada veterans set for Jan. 24 in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Nevada JobConnect and the Reno VA will host a job fair on Friday, Jan. 24, specifically for veterans in Northern Nevada.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Reno VA Medical Center, located at 975 Kirman Ave.

According to a Jan. 10 press release from Nevada JobConnect, the job fair will highlight positions starting at $15/hour with diverse employers in the region.

Varied businesses — including non-retail business, government, trade, warehousing, transportation, manufacturing and technology companies — will be on hand to hire full-time, permanent workers.

“Jobseekers should come dressed appropriately with plenty of resumes and be ready to participate in on-the-spot interviews,” Kimberly Gaa, Administrator for the Employment Security Division of Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said in a statement. “We are happy to be hosting this special job fair for our veterans with our community partners.

“This fair is geared specifically for veterans, and our goal is to place as many veteran job seekers as possible. I believe the stability of the job market throughout the state and our growing list of employers will help facilitate a successful event.”

Available positions include package handlers, production associates, route services sales reps, maintenance mechanic, janitor, machinists, bus drivers, mining operators, yard persons, construction team member, general laborer and more.

According to the press release, more than a dozen employers will be in attendance, including Aerion Supersonic, Allied Universal, AZZ Galvanizing, Cintas, Hamilton Company, Keolis, MSC Industrial Supply Co., Pacific Cheese, Panasonic, Sierra Army Depot, The Row, The State of Nevada, Department of Administration-Veterans Program, Transport Refrigeration, and Walmart Distribution Center and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Employers can contact the Northern Nevada JobConnect Job Bank at 775-284-9660 for information, while veteran job seekers are encouraged to contact their local Northern Nevada JobConnect center.