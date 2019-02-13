Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada earns group’s top award

Go to http://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-northernnevada to learn more.

JA of Northern Nevada’ volunteer-delivered, kindergarten-12th grade programs foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, and use experiential learning to inspire students in our community to dream big and reach their potential.

RENO, Nev. — Junior Achievement USA recently recognized the staff and board of directors of the organization’s Northern Nevada branch with the 2017-18 Peak Performance Team Award.

According to a Junior Achievement USA news release, the Peak Performance Team Award was created to recognize outstanding performance by a local Junior Achievement office team during the past fiscal year.

To qualify for the award, an office had to demonstrate a strong financial position and positive student growth. Recipients recognized with the award have achieved the highest combined level of student growth, increased market share and total revenue growth.

"The board of directors and staff of Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada are proud to receive this recognition for working for a cause we feel passionate about — giving students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship," Len Stevens, president of Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada, said in a statement.

According to the news release, during the 2017-18 school year, Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada reached 12,000 students in 13 counties, “representing overall student growth of 18 percent.”

The organization relies on community support through fundraisers, grants, corporate gifts, individual donations and over 350 volunteers.

The group is hosting a bowling fundraiser the afternoon of Saturday, March 9, at the Grand Sierra Resort; go here to learn more.