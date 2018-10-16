Junior Achievement to induct Gov. Sandoval into NV Business Leaders Hall of Fame

RENO, Nev. — Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada (JANN) announced Oct. 15 that Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will be inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Leaders Hall of Fame.

According to a news release, for the past 33 years JANN has recognized members in the community “who have been instrumental in advancing education, business and the economy in Nevada by inducting them into the Business Leaders Hall of Fame. Governor Sandoval exemplifies these attributes and will be joining more than 50 laureates who have been inducted over the past 33 years.”

The induction event will take place Oct. 23 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno. To learn more about the Hall of Fame gala or to reserve tickets, call Kristin Reagan at 775-323-8084 or visit Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada's website at http://www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-northernnevada.

Of note, 2019 also marks Junior Achievement’s 100th year in existence and 63rd year in Northern Nevada. Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada teaches financial literacy, work-readiness, and entrepreneurship in 13 counties to over 10,000 students annually. They utilize over 300 volunteers to teach grade-specific curriculum to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.